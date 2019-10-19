LEBANON, N.H. — The Board of Directors of AVA Gallery and Art Center announced the appointment of Heidi Reynolds as AVA’s new executive director.
Reynolds will continue her duties as exhibition manager until her successor in that role is named. Most recently, she worked in development at Northern Stage, managing the corporate sponsorship and exhibiting artist programs, and at Montshire Museum of Science, coordinating development events and managing volunteers.
