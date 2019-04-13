MONTPELIER — Stone Environmental, GIS-based spatial analysis and web application developer, announced the promotion of Barbara Patterson to service line lead of Stone’s Geospatial & Data Solutions team.
Patterson's experience includes modernizing Stone’s internal data management systems, as well as designing custom web-based and desktop relational database solutions for clients to collect, manage and extract knowledge from data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.