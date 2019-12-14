WINOOSKI — The Vermont Works for Women (VWW) Board of Directors and staff welcome Rhoni Basden as the new executive director.
Basden is returning to her home state to lead the nonprofit VWW as it continues to develop and implement programs that allow girls and women to recognize their potential, challenge gender stereotypes and create a future that supports economic independence.
For the last seven years, she served as the executive director of Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley.
