SOUTH ROYALTON — Bert Blais has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as branch relationship manager in South Royalton at 52 Railroad St.
His career experience includes the transportation and distribution business, operating a Pepperidge Farm franchise, working for payroll companies and, most recently, as a service representative for Heartland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.