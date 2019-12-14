BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Retreat announced the appointment of David Burke as the hospital’s new chief financial officer. He takes the place of Arthur Nichols who recently retired.
Burke has more than 20 years of health care financial management and leadership experience in various settings, including a specialty benefit management company, a community hospital and community health centers. He most recently served as CFO of Duffy Health Center in Hyannis, Massachusetts.
