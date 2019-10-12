BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Retreat has announced the appointment of Gaurav Chawla, MD, as the hospital’s new chief medical officer (CMO).
Dr. Chawla served as CMO at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where he worked since 2012 in various roles, including Chief of Psychiatry and Medical Director of Child and Adolescent Services.
He received his medical degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh, India. In 2001, he completed a residency program in Psychiatry at the Medical University of Ohio and then in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Tufts New England Medical Center in 2003.
