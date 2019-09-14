MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Nancy Brooks of St. Albans to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women, the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls.
Brooks is a graduate of Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, and she completed training in Champlain College’s Digital Editing program. She served as chief of staff to then-Lt. Governor Phil Scott, and later, as chief marketing officer for the State of Vermont, as well as a member of the Berlin Select Board and as a Wheels for Warmth volunteer.
