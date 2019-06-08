GOSHEN -- Camp Thorpe has hired a new executive director, Heather Moore, of Burlington. She starts on June 17.
Heather Moore has worked in educational institutions for over a decade as a counselor, teacher, administrator and board member. She has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in history from Skidmore College and the University of Vermont, respectively, and is a Fulbright scholar. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership with a focus on special education at UVM.
Based in Goshen, Camp Thorpe provides a summer camp experience for children and adults with special needs from throughout Vermont.
