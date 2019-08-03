BARRE — Capstone Community Action announced that Elizabeth “Liz” Scharf was hired as its new community economic development director.
Scharf will work to support and grow programs to advance economic security for low-income Vermonters through financial coaching, asset building, micro-business and workforce development.
With a background in the banking and credit union industry, she has been Capstone’s savings and credit program coordinator for the last five years.
