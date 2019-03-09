LEBANON, NH — Ilana Cass, MD, was appointed as the new chairwoman of obstetrics & Gynecology (OB-GYN) at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Cass will begin at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Geisel in late July.
Cass is currently the vice chairwoman of OB-GYN at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and professor of OB-GYN at Cedars Sinai Medical Center and at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
