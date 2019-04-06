DERBY — Community National Bank announced three promotions in the bank’s commercial lending team.
Justin Bourgeois has been promoted to regional vice president and commercial loan officer; William “Will” Hamilton has been promoted to vice president and commercial loan officer; and David “Dave” Rubel has been promoted to commercial loan officer.
They work with clients in central Vermont, as well as Chittenden County.
Community National Bank has served people and businesses in northern and central Vermont for over 165 years.
