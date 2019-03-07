CHICAGO — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health CEO and President Joanne M. Conroy, MD, has been named to Modern Healthcare’s inaugural listing of Women Leaders Luminaries. These are executives whose careers have been defined by reshaping the industry.
Conroy has appeared on the “Top 25 Women Leaders” in the past, and in 2018, Modern Healthcare named Conroy one of its “100 Most Influential People in Health Care.” Earlier this year, she was named one of six “Outstanding Women in Business” by NH Business Review.
Profiles of all the winners are at: https://www.modernhealthcare.com/community/top-25-women/2019/.
