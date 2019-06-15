WILLISTON — Building Bright Futures announced that Dr. Morgan Crossman, a native Vermonter from Rutland, has joined the organization as executive director.
Prior to joining Building Bright Futures, she was appointed to the Harvard-wide Pediatric Health Services Research Fellowship at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital for Children.
Crossman holds a PhD in social policy from the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University, specializing in child, youth and family policy as well as disability policy, and a masters degree in applied developmental and educational psychology from the Lynch School of Education and Human Development at Boston College.
