LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock elected five new public trustees and two new physician trustees to its board of trustees.
The new members include Mark Begor, chief executive officer of Equifax; physician and innovator Elof Eriksson, MD, PhD; Jennifer Moyer, chief administrative officer for White Mountains Insurance Group; David Paul, president and COO at JBG Smith; and Thomas Raffio, president and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental.
Additional appointments are a new Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center physician trustee, Jonathan Huntington, MD, PhD, MPH, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health physician representative, Richard Powell, MD.
Also, Edward Stansfield, a board member since 2017 and prior vice chairman, was named to succeed Vincent Conti, outgoing board chairman for Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, who completed 10 years of service.
