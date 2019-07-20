DEW Construction announced that Taylor Woodward has been promoted to executive vice president. With over 14 years’ experience in construction management, he also holds a bachelor's degree in construction management from Vermont Technical College.
Other promotions include Matthew Wheaton being named vice president of preconstruction and Mike Farhm being named vice president of business development.
James Kimball joins DEW as a project manager, serving clients in southern New Hampshire.
