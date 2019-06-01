RUTLAND — Erin Lorentz, of Rutland, executive director of Vermont Wood Works Council, was recently named to the Wood Industry 40 Under 40 Class of 2019 from the Woodworking Network.
The 40 Under 40 celebrates the next generation of wood industry professionals who are making an impact on wood products manufacturing in North America.
