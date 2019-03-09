ALBANY — FirstLight, which has customers throughout the Northeast, announced the appointment of Leonard “Len” Camara as chief information officer. He will serve as a member of the senior executive team and will oversee the advancement of the company’s information systems and information technology functions.
Camara brings more than 20 years of experience leading IT teams implementing systems, processes and capabilities. He was most recently the chief information officer for Energy Federation.
