BRATTLEBORO — Fred Hadlow, senior vice president of Wells Fargo Advisors in West Brattleboro, was recognized on the Best in State list by Forbes Magazine.
The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.
Hadlow has held international leadership positions at multiple Fortune 500 companies, including Stanley/Black & Decker and the Timken Company.
