Michael J. Gabriele has joined Davis & Hodgdon Associates CPAs as a senior accountant. He graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.
Gabriele has nearly nine years of accounting and tax experience working with individuals and small business owners. Having previously worked six years in public accounting, he specialized in tax preparation for individuals and business entities, financial statement engagements, and audits for several Vermont nonprofits.
Gabriele will be operating from the firm’s Rutland location and serving the firm’s clients throughout Vermont.
