MONTPELIER — The Vermont Economic Development Authority announced Andrea Gagner is a new member of its board of directors.
Gagner is the chief executive officer of 14th Star Brewing Co. in St. Albans. During her time there, the company has grown from three employees to 24, distribution in seven states and gained a reputation for being a community conscious organization that regularly gives back to the veteran, brewing and local communities.
She holds an MBA with a concentration in Human Resource Management, sits on the boards of three charities, teaches numerous fitness classes and is a certified spin instructor.
