BURLINGTON — Jeanne Gearon, a veteran Missouri Catholic educator and school principal, became the superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Burlington on July 1. All of her educational ministry has been in Catholic education; she spent 16 years teaching and 17 years as an administrator.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1985 from Missouri State University and from St. Louis University, a master’s degree in elementary school administration as well as a doctor of education degree in educational leadership 2009.
She received the 2009 Archdiocesan Distinguished Principal Award from the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
