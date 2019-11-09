RANDOLPH — Erica S. Golden Schleif, licensed mental health counselor, has joined the Behavioral Health team at Gifford Medical Center.
Schleif brings more than 10 years of experience as a mental health counselor, both in private practice and as a community-based therapist. She provides clinical support for conditions, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and postpartum depression. She has extensive experience working with children, adolescents, families and new mothers.
