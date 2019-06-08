BRATTLEBORO — The Board of Directors of Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT) announced that Rachel Desautels has been named executive director, effective Oct. 1.
She will succeed Nancy Heydinger, who has been executive director since bringing the organization to Vermont in 1999.
Desautels volunteered as a GOTR coach at Williston Central School for two years before joining the GOTRVT staff as the northern Vermont program coordinator in 2014. She was then named statewide program manager in 2017.
Heydinger plans to stay involved with the organization as a volunteer.
