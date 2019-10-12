COLCHESTER — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) welcomes Eli Goldberg, of Winooski, to its Board of Trustees.
He is a fourth-year medical student at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont. Prior to medical school, he was a clinic assistant at Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette in Portland, Oregon, and he has worked and volunteered in sexual health outreach, including with the AIDS Foundation of Chicago and the Oberlin College Sexual Information Center. He is also an educator and advocate for transgender inclusion in health care; in 2017, he received an Albert Schweitzer Fellowship for transgender community-building in collaboration with the Pride Center of Vermont.
