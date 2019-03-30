MONTPELIER — Renewable Energy Vermont presented Ben Gordesky of DC Energy Innovations with the 2018 Jim Grundy Award for generosity of spirit and integrity in bringing renewable energy to his community.
“Ben is a hard worker who cares more than anyone else I know,” said Nick Lane, Gordesky’s co-worker who nominated him for this prestigious award. “Ben’s commitment to clean energy is rivaled only by his dedication to help those around him.”
