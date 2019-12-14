BURLINGTON — Generator announced Meg Hammond has been named executive director of the nonprofit makerspace devoted to providing tools, expertise, education and opportunities enabling members of its community to create, collaborate and to make their ideas reality.
Hammond has been a college development director and leader in community arts and education in Vermont for the last 15 years. She was co-founder and CEO of the Langdon Street Café, the collectively run art and music venue in Montpelier.
