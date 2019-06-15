SOUTH BURLINGTON – Hunger Free Vermont announced the election of Erin Miller Heins, attorney and partner at Langrock Sperry & Wool, LLP, to the organization’s board of directors.
Heins has a broad litigation practice, including business litigation, construction, and family law. After beginning her career practicing law in New York City, Erin later joined Langrock Sperry & Wool in 2005. She has been recognized by New England Super Lawyers in the field of business litigation and has been recognized in the field of construction litigation by Best Lawyers in America.
She is the president-elect of the Chittenden County Bar Association.
