MANCHESTER — The trustees of Hildene, The Lincoln family home, announced Brian Keefe, of Manchester, will succeed Seth Bongartz as president, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Keefe will join Hildene’s staff on March 1 and serve as special assistant to the president through 2019.
Keefe served many years as a legislative assistant to the late Vermont U.S. Sen. Jim Jeffords, held a senior executive position at Central Vermont Public Service, served as chair of the Manchester Planning Commission and was elected to the Vermont House of Representatives.
