The Rose Agency, a Horace Mann Agency, has opened an office to serve educator customers in central Vermont. The agency provides insurance and retirement solutions to educators in central Vermont including Rutland and portions of Addison, Windsor and Bennington counties.
Chuck Rose, the owner of the Rose Agency, has more than 17 years of insurance experience in central Vermont.
The new office is adjacent to Rutland High School on Stratton Road in Rutland, at 24A Stratton Road. The phone number is 802-772-4432.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.