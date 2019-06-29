CASTLETON — Castleton University has hired James Lambert, who most recently served as the director of advancement for Mount St. Joseph Academy, as CU's new director of marketing and communications, according to a news release.
Prior to his time at MSJ, Lambert worked at College of St. Joseph for six years, serving as vice president for external affairs, associate vice president for marketing and external affairs, and director of communications, the release said.
Lambert holds an MBA from College of St. Joseph, a master's degree in information technology from Marlboro College, and a bachelor's degree in journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.
