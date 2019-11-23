CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College announced Maxine Kelly, of Waterville, has accepted the role of dean of finance and operations. Kelly comes to Sterling from Vermont Studio Center, where she most recently served as the finance and human resources director.
Her 20-year career in business administration and finance includes working in ski resorts, hotel management, banking, nonprofits and as a small business consultant.
