KILLINGTON — The Board of Trustees of Killington Mountain School announced the appointment of Claire Kershko as its next Head of School.
Kershko, who will assume her responsibilities by June 30, succeeds Tao Smith, who will depart after 19 years of service. As a KMS alumna, coupled with experience as a college athlete and coach, she will be suited to work alongside student-athletes, faculty and coaches to help lead the school.
