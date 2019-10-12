MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Kim Greenwood as deputy commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). She has been with the department since 2015, during which time she served as environmental compliance division director.
Greenwood grew up in East Randolph, is a summa cum laude graduate of Vermont Technical College and the University of Vermont. She is an engineer with experience at Husky Injection Molding and Scitest Laboratories, has served on boards and commissions, including the Vermont River Conservancy, Vermont Beekeepers Association and the Town of Duxbury cemetery and planning commissions. She and her husband run Camel’s Hump Honey.
