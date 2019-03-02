WILLISTON — Kinney Pike Insurance has added Jeff Marino as a new account executive handling both property and casualty insurance and employee benefits.
Marino comes with a background in insurance sales and has more than 10 years of experience working in the industry, as well as knowledge of the Affordable Care Act and compliance regulations.
