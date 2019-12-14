BURLINGTON — Langrock Sperry & Wool, LLP, announced three new attorneys, Eric D. Jones, Suzanna C. Miller and William A. Vasiliou, have joined the firm, now totaling a team of 29.
Jones has experience handling labor and employment law matters and general commercial litigation. Miller’s practice focuses on estate planning, and trust and probate estate administration. Vasiliou is a trial attorney, with a focus on criminal defense, personal injury cases and family law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.