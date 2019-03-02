WINDSOR — Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (MAHHC) announced that Leesa Taft — Doctor of Nursing Practice, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner and Family Nurse Practitioner Certification — has been appointed to the newly created position of director of clinical operations in primary care.
