SPRINGFIELD — Twin State Psychological Services announces Gerda Lenselink, is now affiliated with the group. She provides psychotherapeutic and assessment services for children, adolescents and adults.
Lenselink received her degree in clinical psychology at the University of Leiden, the Netherlands. She practices psychology in Vermont as a licensed psychologist-masters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.