STOWE — Ken Libby, broker/owner of Stowe Area Realty, was named a Distinguished Service Award recipient by the National Association of Realtors. The award denotes no more than two realtors each year who have made outstanding contributions to the real estate industry and serve as leaders in their communities.
Libby's local accomplishments include serving as founding president of Stowe Rescue Squad, Mount Mansfield Academy and Lamoille Economic Development Council; selectman for the Town of Stowe; executive director of the Vermont Sheriff’s Association; and being named the 2019 Lamoille Citizen of the Year by the Green Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
