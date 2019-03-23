BURLINGTON — Linda Bowden of Burlington was appointed state president of AARP Vermont, a volunteer position working closely with both staff and volunteers throughout the state to help AARP achieve its mission in Vermont.
Bowden was the winner of the 2018 Andrus Award for community service — the organization’s most prestigious honor for her work in the community. She is a member the AARP Livable Communities Team and on the AARP Vermont Advisory Council among other things.
Bowden brings many years of museum experience as an educator, guest services manager, lifelong learning and program coordinator/educator, and guest service manager.
