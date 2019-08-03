BARRE — The Isham-Berwick Agency Inc. announced that Liza Cheney has been certified as an Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist.
This insurance designation recognizes specialized expertise in agribusiness insurance and risk management, and establishes one’s commitment to the agribusiness industry through an ongoing continuing education component focusing on agribusiness risk and insurance.
