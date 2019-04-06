WILLISTON — Donna London has joined Davis & Hodgdon Associates CPAs as an accountant. She will be based at the firm’s Williston location and serving the firm’s clients throughout Vermont.
London has over five years of customer service experience including the role of store manager, in which she managed administration, sales journals and payroll. She is a graduate of Champlain College.
