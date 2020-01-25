DERBY — Community National Bank welcomes Lindsey Lozier to its lending team. She will be the bank’s residential lender for Barre, Montpelier and surrounding central Vermont area.
A graduate of Spaulding High School, Lozier has over 10 years of banking experience, and has taken several banking courses through Center for Financial Training & Education Alliance. She also graduated from Northern New England School of Banking and has completed several classes through Community College of Vermont.
