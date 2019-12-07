SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Board of Directors for Lund announced education and public policy leader Patricia "Tricia" Coates will serve as interim executive director for the organization.
She most recently served as director of external and governmental affairs for the Vermont State Colleges System, where she developed policies and initiatives to create greater access to educational opportunities and support sustainability efforts for the system. Coates also served for eight years as Rep. Peter Welch’s state director.
Lund provides family support, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, adoption services and education programs for those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.