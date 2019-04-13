LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute announced Patrick Rainville as its new admissions coordinator, responsible for working with day students and their families from area sending schools.
After graduating from Johnson State College with a bachelor's degree in childhood education, Rainville served as an educator, coach and guidance counselor for several area schools, including the St. Johnsbury School, Lyndon Institute and the Danville School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.