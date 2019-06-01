The Episcopal Church in Vermont announced the election of the Rev. Dr. Shannon MacVean-Brown, interim rector at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Franklin, Indiana, as its 11th bishop diocesan.
This historic election marks the first time an African-American has been elected as bishop of The Episcopal Church in Vermont. Also, MacVean-Brown will be one of only three African-American women to hold the title of bishop in any of the seven dioceses that make up The Episcopal Church in New England, known as Province I of The Episcopal Church.
