WATERBURY — Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced Martha Maksym will be stepping down as deputy secretary for the Agency of Human Services after three years.
She previously worked at United Way of Northwest Vermont for nearly 23 years, including five years as the executive director.
Maksym has accepted the position of chief executive officer at Wake Robin nonprofit seniors community in Shelburne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.