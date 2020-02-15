SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center, a Genesis HealthCare skilled nursing facility, welcomes Dr. Marvin Malek as their new medical director.
Dr. Malek is board-certified in internal medicine and currently working out of the Ludlow Health Center Springfield Medical Care Systems office. Dr. Malek received his Doctorate in Medicine from SUNY Upstate Medical School. He later received his Master of Public Health with a Concentration in Health Policy and Management from Harvard School of Public Health.
