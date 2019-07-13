NORTHFIELD — After the retirement in April of longtime leader Christine Scott, Mayo Healthcare has welcomed Tim McAdoo, an award-winning consultant, executive and author in the field of long-term care, as its new administrator.
Formerly the founder and CEO of McAdoo Healthcare, a consulting firm in Washington, D.C., McAdoo has over 25 years of experience in senior housing and long-term care. The Tennessee native has served as interim executive director for extended-care facilities in several southern states, and he was vice president of a Virginia group that provides physical, occupational and speech therapy services in some 16 states.
