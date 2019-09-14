BURLINGTON — MENTOR Vermont Board of Directors recently added Christine Auriemma and Elizabeth Dunbar.
Auriemma is currently the branch manager for Community Bank, NA, in South Burlington, and has more than 25 years of banking experience.
Dunbar currently works as senior media planner for Karen Fahey Advertising in Stowe, and has more than seven years of marketing and media planning experience.
