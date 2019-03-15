ST. JOHNSBURY — Michael Costa has been named the new chief executive officer of Northern Counties Health Care, Inc. (NCHC). He assumes the role of CEO on March 25.
Most recently serving as deputy commissioner of the Department of Vermont Heath Access, which administers Vermont’s public health insurance system, Costa brings an in-depth understanding of Vermont’s Medicaid program, state and federal health policy, and strategic and risk management to this position.
Costa earned a bachelor's degree from Bates College and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Law. In addition, he recently received a Master of Heath Care Delivery Science from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.
